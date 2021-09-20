First Look: Watch Remy Ma Star In ‘American Gangster Presents: Big Fifty – The Delrhonda Hood Story’

Remy Ma has officially entered the world of acting. As the star of American Gangster Presents: Big Fifty – The Delrhonda Hood Story, the Bronx-bred rapper channels her passionate energy into the dramatic lead role. Based on the life of Delrhonda Hood, the movie takes viewers through her life of crime, violence, and ultimately, redemption.

BET first shared Hood’s story on American Gangster: Trap Queens during the second episode of the series debut season. The film’s official synopsis reads as follows:

“This real-life drama snatched from the BET+ original series, American Gangster: Trap Queens tells the true story of the unbelievable life of Delrhonda Hood aka ‘Big Fifty.’ In her own voice, Big Fifty navigates the twists and turns of her fast-paced, dangerous journey that leads to the ultimate story of redemption. Hers is a story of a notorious American Gangster, which stems from the traumatic events from her childhood, and leads to a life of crime, violence and the repercussions from bad decisions.”

‘American Gangster Presents: Big Fifty – The Delrhonda Hood Story’ BET+

Alongside the “Conceited” rapper, the made-for-TV film stars R&B singer Durrell “Tank” Babbs, Ta’Rhonda Jones, Michael Anthony, Mike Merrill, Debbi Morgan, and Marquita Goings. Comedian and actress Pretty Vee and viral rising talent Rolonda Rochelle have both carried their digital momentum into making their theatrical debuts in the film.

Big Fifty – The Delrhonda Hood Story was written by Gabrielle Collins​, and produced by Washington, D.C.-based OCTET Productions​. The movie is directed by the award-winning radio broadcaster, writer, producer, and director Russ Parr. Remy Ma is not only the lead actor but also offered her rap skills to the film’s title track, “The Godmother,” released on Sept. 14.

Remy Ma’s leading role debut will premiere on Sept. 30, 2021, only on BET+.

Watch the trailer for American Gangster Presents: Big Fifty – The Delrhonda Hood Story above and check out a clip from the BET+ original series American Gangster: Trap Queens chronicling the story of Hood’s real-life events below: