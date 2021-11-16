Remy Ma And Fat Joe To Guest Host ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

Remy Ma and Fat Joe have a new project but it is not a collaborative song. The two “All The Way Up” rappers have been revealed as guest hosts for The Wendy Williams Show as Williams continues her medical leave. The episodes led by Remy Ma and Fat Joe are set to air on Thanksgiving week on Nov. 23, and Nov. 24.

Devyn Simone from MTV’s The Challenge: Aftermath, author and VIBE alum Bevy Smith, Variety chief correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister, and comedian Michal Yo will return to host on Monday, Nov. 22.

Earlier this month, Wendy Williams provided an update to her fans on her health status as guests continue to keep her television show on the air.

“HOW YOU DOIN’?” — before continuing, “I MISS YOU ALL!” she wrote on Instagram in early November. “As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected. I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.”

According to PEOPLE, the premiere for the current season of The Wendy Williams Show was originally set for Sept. 20 and was pushed back to Oct. 4 after the television personality tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 among other health issues. It was pushed back again to Oct. 18, with the show announcing in late the 57-year-old had recovered from COVID but was still continuing her full healing process.