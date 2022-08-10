Remy Ma To Return As Host Of VH1’s ‘My True Crime Story’ Season 2

The second season of VH1’s My True Crime Story docuseries will premiere later this month, with Remy Ma returning as the host. In an official statement, Remy Ma—who narrated and hosted the show’s first season—spoke about reprising her role in the series, which profiles notorious crime figures.

“I’m so excited for the return of My True Crime Story because we get another opportunity to share first-hand experiences as well as stories of redemption,” the Bronx rapper expressed. “I’m looking forward for viewers to be able to relate, learn and grow as they watch this new season.”

The Season 2 premiere of My True Crime Story will air on Aug. 29 at 10 p.m. ET on VH1 and will include eight episodes. The first season of My True Crime Story premiered in August 2021 and profiled ex-criminals like former fraudsters Shawana King and Jamila Davis, and former drug traffickers Vincent Serrano and Garrain Jones.

Prior to My True Crime Story, Remy Ma made recurring appearances as a panelist on the Revolt talk show State of the Culture, served as a guest host on the Wendy Williams Show, and has starred in VH1 reality TV series Love & Hip Hop: New York and Remy & Papoose: Meet the Mackies.

Watch the trailer for Season 2 of My True Crime Story below.