Sneak Peak: Watch As Remy Ma Hosts ‘My True Crime Story’ Series On VH1

Remy Ma has signed on as the host of VH1’s new series My True Crime Story, which gives first-person accounts of ordinary people mixed up in headline-grabbing crimes. The eight-episode season will be hosted and narrated by the rapper and is produced for the network by Hot Snakes Media.

In her role, Remy Ma adds flair with witty commentary throughout the stories. Interviews from family members, friends, law enforcement, and archival footage will also be used to amplify each account.

Here’s an extended sneak peek at what to expect from the series:

Each episode will tell the story of an individual from their point of view, explaining their prior bad acts and ultimately, their redemption. According to a provided press release, “thrilling stories include cases of international smuggling, million-dollar jewelry heists, bank robbery, and drug trafficking.”

The Grammy-nominated rapper has had her fair share of legal trouble making her the perfect host. In 2008, the “Conceited” artist was convicted of shooting a woman in the abdomen over a financial disagreement. She was sentenced to eight years in prison and released on parole in 2014. As VIBE reported, she called the experience “traumatic.”

Viacom/VH1

Since her release, outside of music and television, Remy Ma has used her platforms to push for prison reform. Hosting My True Crime Story is an additional way the Bronx-bred musician can shed light on crime narratives and the people who commit them. No matter how outrageous, or unbelievable, there is always a story to tell.

“I’m so excited for this show because you get to hear from and experience everything from first-person accounts of the people who actually lived it,” Remy Ma said in a statement provided to VIBE. “We show you that you can always redeem yourself from something and come back stronger.”

Set to debut Monday, Aug. 2, My True Crime Story continues VH1’s expansion of Monday night programming. The series is executive produced by Eric Evangelista, Shannon Evangelista, and David Erickson. VH1 internal executive producers include Todd Radnitz, Melissa Tallerine, and Jubba Seyyid.

Watch an official trailer for My True Crime Story hosted by Remy Ma below: