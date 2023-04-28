Rihanna Is Starring As “Smurfette” In New ‘The Smurfs’ Film

Rihanna will be tapping into her voice-over skills again for the forthcoming The Smurfs movie, set to premiere through Paramount Animation in 2025. The billionaire boss lady is set to voice “Smurfette” for an all-new live-action feature from the animated franchise.

During CinemaCon on Thursday (April 27) in Las Vegas, Rih Rih made a surprise appearance, where she took center stage to announce her recruitment to the film.

“I tried to get the Papa Smurf role but It didn’t work out,” the singer reportedly joked at Caesar’s Palace Hotel and Casino, alongside Paramount Animation head Ramsey Naito.

Rihanna speaks onstage as she promotes the upcoming film “The Smurfs Movie” during the Paramount Pictures presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 27, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

She added, “Getting to do animation is a fun journey for me. I’m usually front and center with everything with my likeness…but this was fun, I got to imagine, I got to show up in my pajamas in my third trimester, and be a blue badass.”

The soon to be mother-of-two also hoped that her role in the film would make her children look at her in a different light.

“I hope this gives me a little bit of cool points with my kids one day.”

Per Variety, Rihanna will also write and record original songs, and produce the soundtrack for the film.

Wearing a fashionable “Canadian Tuxedo” the “Lift Me Up” singer wore a stonewash denim ensemble and confirmed that she is now in her third trimester of pregnancy.

Rihanna poses for photos, promoting the upcoming film “The Smurfs Movie”, at the Paramount Pictures presentation during CinemaCon 2023, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at Caesars Palace on April 27, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Rihanna is no stranger to voice-over work as she previously starred in DreamWorks’ animated feature Home as the voice of Gratuity. The film grossed over $380 million worldwide at the box office. She’s also been a part of the films, Battleship, This Is the End, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and Ocean’s 8.

The all-new The Smurfs film is set to premiere in theaters on Valentines Day 2025. A trailer is not yet available.