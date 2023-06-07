Skip to main content
Robert De Niro To Present French Montana’s ‘For Khadija’ Doc At Tribeca Film Festival

The annual festival kicks off on Wednesday (June 7).

Robert De Niro at Savage Salvation premiere, wearing a dark blue blazer, grey shirt, and grey pants.; French Montana at UNICEF Winter Gala, wearing a pink jacket and floral pants.
Robert De Niro and French Montana Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Convergence Entertainment Group; Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma

French Montana’s documentary, For Khadija, is getting a huge boost added to its rollout, as Robert De Niro will present the film at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The “Stay Schemin” artist made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday (June 6). “FROM A SMALL VILLAGE IN AFRICA TO ROBERT DE NIRO PRESENTING YOUR LIFE STORY AT TRIBECA FILM FESTIVAL,” the 38-year-old wrote. “JUNE 16th. NYC!!!! ALLAH IS THE GREATEST. Link in bio.”

The post also included a video of the 79-year-old actor and Jane Rosenthal, both of whom co-founded Tribeca Festival, discussing their enthusiasm for the upcoming event. “French Montana’s doc will play at the Beacon [Theatre] and he will be performing afterwards,” Rosenthal told Extra TV. De Niro spoke on Tribeca Film Festival being part of NYC’s fabric and his hope that it will last as long as the city does. French will now be a part of that tradition.

“I feel like a lot of people just know me by the music [or] from me dating people. But I want people to know me for the right reasons and I feel like this documentary is more based on the struggle,” French Montana told Apple Music in a recent interview.

He continued, “We was on welfare, to me getting shot, to me meeting Chinx, me meeting Max B. Max B getting 75 years in jail. Me being almost blackballed after he went to jail. Me just going through all the obstacles.”

Drake and Diddy executive produced For Khadija, and also make appearances along with Fat Joe and Max B.

