‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Renewed For 15th Season At VH1

View of bar during the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 FYC Party at Rocco's West Hollywood on June 16, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.

RuPaul’s Drag Race has been renewed for a new installment. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the acclaimed competition series is set to return for a 15th season on VH1. With the upcoming season, the show will pass the 200-episode count.

The first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race aired in 2009, first produced by World of Wonder for Logo TV and WOW Presents Plus. The show was eventually moved to VH1 in the ninth season. RuPaul has served as the host, mentor, and head judge of the series during its entire time on-air.

“When I hear season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I have to pinch myself — I just won’t tell you where,” RuPaul explained in a statement. “We never take for granted the opportunity we’ve been given to showcase drag excellence and tell authentic queer stories. Thank you to the fans, [producer] World of Wonder, VH1, our cast and crew, and most of all, our brave and beautiful queens.”

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for VH1

In September 2021, RuPaul and the series made Emmy Award history. During the award ceremony, RuPaul’s Drag Race earned the Outstanding Competition Program award for the fourth year in a row and the 60-year-old subsequently became the most-decorated Black Emmy award winner in the program’s history.

RuPaul has won six consecutive Emmys for Outstanding Host for a Reality Show. RuPaul’s Drag Race is nominated for 11 awards for the 2022 Emmys.

Along with RuPaul’s Drag Race, the series’ official after-show Untucked has also been renewed at VH1. Watch below to revisit top moments from season 14.