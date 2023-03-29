Ryan Coogler To Reboot ‘X-Files’ With A Diverse Cast, Says Series Creator

Ryan Coogler attends the Stage 6 and Screen Gems world premiere f "Missing" at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Los Angeles on January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

X-Files creator Chris Carter revealed the series is set to return under a new creative direction. The former show runner named Black Panther director Ryan Coogler as the man undertaking the job during an appearance on On The Coast with Gloria Macarenko in celebration of the sci-fi series’ 30th anniversary.

“I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount ‘The X-Files’ with a diverse cast,” explained Carter. “So he’s got his work cut out for him because we covered so much territory.”

According to CBC, Carter also explored how the paranormal show would work in modern times with new audiences.

Zinzi Coogler and Ryan Coogler attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

“We’re so steeped in conspiracies now,” he said. “The X-Files dealt with a central conspiracy, but now the world is so full of conspiracies that I think that it would be a different show.”

Coogler is currently under a five-year overall deal with Walt Disney Television through his multi-media company, Proximity Media established in 2021. Expanding the world of Wakanda through animated series, the Oakland native is set to produce television shows for other divisions of the Disney empire.

The original X-Files ran from 1993-2002 on Fox and is available to stream or rent on platforms including Hulu, Amazon, and YouTube TV. Two revivals of the series were established in 2016 and 2018 as well as feature films in 1998 and 2008. According to Variety, the reboot is still in early stages and does not have a confirmed network home.