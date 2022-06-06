Watch Saba Discuss Chicago’s Musical Diversity In ‘YO! MTV Raps’ Teaser

Saba joins hosts DJ Diamond Kuts and Conceited on the third episode of the newly revamped YO! MTV Raps. During the upcoming episode, the Chicago musician discusses the Hip-Hop and rap music that come from his hometown.

“We’re known for drill rap, yeah, but we’re also known for everything…We got Common, Kanye. We got Kanye West, you know what I’m saying? Earth, Wind & Fire,” Saba says in response to Conceited asking about the popularity of drill music. “Other people’s perception of Chicago is always interesting to me.”

He continued, “House music, juke. It’s so much. “Diverse” is the perfect word that you used because it really is diverse when it comes to music.”

Yo! MTV Raps was officially relaunched with the reboot debuting on May 24, with special guest Freddie Gibbs. Episode two featured Latto and guests to come in the future including JID, Shenseea, Tee Grizzley, IDK, and Trina. Fans also have access to stream 50 of the best archival episodes of the original series through Paramount+.

“MTV is bringing back its most storied Hip Hop series and music franchise Yo! MTV Raps for Paramount+,” ViacomCBS previously revealed in a statement. “The return of Yo! MTV Raps will include hosted segments, live performances, cyphers, lifestyle content and serve as a comprehensive deep dive into the current state of Hip Hop.”

Executive producers for the series include Kurt Williamson, Warren Oliver and Michelle Kenner of HollandWest Productions. Kim Velona is head of production. Bruce Gillmer and Jennifer Demme serve as executive producers for MTV.

Beyond Chicago rap, Saba also discusses how his family has influenced his music. Watch an exclusive clip of episode three of YO! MTV Raps featuring Saba above and the show’s official trailer below.