Samuel L. Jackson Refutes Quentin Tarantino’s Criticism Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Samuel L. Jackson has opted to respond to Quentin Tarantino’s harsh criticism of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its actors.

The Django Unchained writer-director, 59, was on the 2 Bears 1 Cave podcast weeks prior to Jackson’s rebuttal, where he declared, “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is you have all these actors that have become famous playing these characters but they’re not movie stars. Captain America is the star. Thor is the star. It’s these franchise characters that become the star […] I don’t love them. I don’t hate them, but I don’t love them.”

This prompted Jackson, 73, to speak out during his recent appearance on The View on Tuesday (Nov. 29). As a member of the MCU and also a frequent lead in Tarantino’s films, he explained, “It takes an actor to be those particular characters and the sign of movie stardom has always been a**es in seats. That’s not a big controversy for me to know that apparently these actors are movie stars. Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther. You can’t refute that, and he’s a movie star.”

THE AVENGERS, l-r: Chris Evans (as Captain America), Robert Downey Jr. (as Tony Stark), Samuel L. Jackson (as Nick Fury), 2012, ©Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

Not to mention, Jackson was named the highest-grossing leading actor in the United States and Canada back in July and the MCU has brought in over $25 billion globally with its extensive catalog of films.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the MCU’s latest release, has amassed over $675 million since its debut earlier this month. It’s currently the fifth-highest grossing movie of the year in North America.

Watch Jackson’s full interview below.