Sanaa Lathan, Mike Epps, And More To Star In ‘Young. Wild. Free.’

Emmy-nominated actress Sanaa Lathan and comedian/actor Mike Epps are set to star in the new film Young. Wild. Free. According to a press release obtained by Variety, the MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films-produced project will also star actors Algee Smith and Sierra Capri.

In Young. Wild. Free, Smith will play a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly catapulted into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. The starring role is also a major win for Smith, who also plays Chris McKay in the hit HBO show Euphoria, and has a film and television rap sheet including Judas and the Black Messiah, Detroit, The Hate U Give, and BET’s The New Edition Story.

As for Capri, the blossoming star is following up a four-season run on the Netflix series, On My Block. Young. Wild. Free will mark her second film debut, following 2019’s American Skin. Seasoned actor Mike Epps is coming off his executively produced Netflix comedy The Upshaws and is currently filming the Sony-Marvel movie Madame Web, which is set to premiere in 2023.

Lathan’s casting follows her roles in classic movies, including Love & Basketball and The Best Man franchise films. She most recently starred in Netflix’s The Perfect Guy amid celebrating her first Emmy nomination for HBO’s Succession.

Lathan is also about to make her feature directorial debut with On the Come Up, which will make its world premiere in September. Epps will also play in that film. According to Deadline, Lathan’s directorial vision will tell the story of a gifted 16-year-old rapper who attempts to take the battle rap scene by storm in order to lift up her family and do right by the legacy of her father—a local hip hop legend.

Thembi Banks of Insecure and The Sex Lives of College Girls is set to direct Young. Wild. Free with Juel Taylor (Creed II) writing the script. A premiere date has yet to be announced.