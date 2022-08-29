Here’s A First Look At Sanaa Lathan’s ‘On The Come Up’ Movie

During the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (Aug. 28), Paramount+ unveiled the official trailer for the Sanaa Lathan-directed original film, On The Come Up. Based on the New York Times #1 best-selling novel The Hate U Give, the film will serve as the feature directorial debut of the Emmy-nominated actress. On The Come Up will premiere exclusively on the streaming service Friday (Sept. 23).

“On The Come Up is the story of Bri (Jamila C. Gray), a gifted 16-year-old rapper, who attempts to take the battle rap scene by storm,” reads the press release. In order to lift up her family and continue the legacy of her hip-hop legend father (whose career was cut short by gang violence), Bri puts out her first viral song for all the wrong reasons. She soon finds herself torn between the authenticity that kicks started her rap career and the false persona that the industry wants to impose upon her.

Grammy-nominated rapper Rapsody recently spoke with VIBE about working behind the scenes as a rap coach to Gray in the film. “I’ve been working on a film with Sanaa called On The Come Up where I coach the main actress,” Rapsody revealed exclusively. “And I did music along with 1500 or Nothing for the film, so that was an amazing experience. I feel like we’ll start promoting that sooner than later.”

She added, “Sanaa opened the door, and she allowed me to learn a lot about filmmaking, the process, and she trusted my ear. We worked well together along with Larrance Dopson in just creating something dope, musically.”

Ahead of the forthcoming film, Lathan has played iconic roles in classic movies, including Love & Basketball and The Best Man franchise films. She most recently starred in Netflix’s The Perfect Guy amid celebrating her first Emmy nomination for HBO’s Succession.

“We are thrilled to bring a truly inspiring film about fighting for your dreams to the service this fall,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer at Paramount+. “One The Come Up is a moving love letter to hip hop and an entertaining film for all ages.”

The State Street Pictures and Temple Hill production stars Mike Epps, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Lil Yachty, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Justin Martin, Titus Makin, Michael Cooper Jr., GaTa, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, and Sanaa Lathan. Alongside Lathan’s direction and John Fischer’s executive production, the film boasts assistance by Angie Thomas, George Tillman Jr., Robert Teitel, Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner, and Timothy M. Bourne.

Check out the new trailer for On The Come Up above.