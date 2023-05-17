Serena Williams’ ‘In The Arena’ Docuseries Heading To ESPN

Serena Williams will be the subject of a new In The Arena docuseries on ESPN. Williams announced the upcoming program at the Walt Disney Company Upfront presentation on Tuesday (May 16).

The 23-time Grand Slam Champion will tell her life story in the project entitled In the Arena: Serena Williams. An official press release from the sports network describes the series as the “most complete, intimate, and compelling account of her legendary career.“

“Several of Serena’s most significant Grand Slam tournaments and defining personal milestones are examined and decoded in detail,” it reads. “The series juxtaposes Serena’s spectacular on-court achievements and cultural impact with dramatic personal challenges. Through it all, Serena fights to maintain her place atop the tennis world while juggling the transformational experience of starting a family.”

“Spanning the life and legend of the greatest player of all time, In the Arena: Serena Williams [will] track Serena’s personal and generational journey from phenom to icon—re-examining decisive matches, formative moments, heartbreak, and glory along the way.”

Gotham Chopra will direct the forthcoming docuseries with ESPN, Religion of Sports, Tom Brady’s 199 Productions, and Williams and Caroline Currier’s Nine Two Six Productions as co-producers.

ESPN’s previous Tom Brady-focused docuseries Man In The Arena premiered in November 2022 and won a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Documentary Series.

Elsewhere in the GOAT tennis star’s life, Williams is expanding her family. On Monday night (May 1), the mother of one hit Instagram to reveal that she was pregnant with her second child.

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” she typed under her IG photo of her pictured beside her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

The couple are already parents to 5-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Williams famously won the 2017 Australian Open while eight weeks pregnant with their baby. Alexis was born on Sept. 1, 2017.