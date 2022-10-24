Shaquille O’Neal Docuseries To Premiere On HBO

Shaquille O'Neal being interviewed at the PointsBet Built Differently Media Event at Cargo Hall on August 28, 2022 in Sydney, Australia.

Shaquille O’Neal is set to have his life story told on the small screen. HBO Sports Documentaries is teaming up with the 4-time NBA Champion for SHAQ, a four-part docuseries.

SHAQ will follow the personal life and career of NBA Hall of Famer O’Neal. As per the doc’s official press release, viewers will watch Shaq’s “ascent to superstardom, as a dominant force who won four NBA championships, league MVP honors, and changed the game.”

The Robert Alexander-directed docuseries will also cover vital moments off the court, showing his roots in a military household to his “deepest personal relationships and prosperous broadcasting and business careers.”

Shaquille O’Neal behind the scenes of his new HBO documentary SHAQ. courtesy of HBO Sports

“We kept this documentary real from the start, and I do feel like it is the most honest look into my life and career up until this point,” O’Neal, 50, expressed. “This process allowed me to reflect publicly in a way I haven’t before, and I’m so proud of the work everyone has done to put it all together.”

HBO’s new series is executive produced by Peter Berg, Matthew Goldberg, Brandon Carroll, Perry Rogers, Colin Smeeton, Mike Parris, and Robert Alexander. SHAQ is co-executive by Katy Murakami.

SHAQ is set to premiere on Wednesday (Nov. 23) at 9-10 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will arrive every Wednesday on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Elsewhere, Shaquille revealed he owns an unreleased Notorious B.I.G verse. In a recent episode of Drink Champs, the NBA champion revealed that there is another version of the 1996 record “Still Can’t Stop The Reign,” featuring shelved bars from the late Brooklyn rapper.

“My thing is this is Big coming in,” the 7-foot athlete said. “One, I gotta impress Big cause if Big say, ‘No, this is terrible,’ I’m done. I won’t get a second shot.”

Big Diesel explained that his music needed to be kid-friendly so Biggie’s verse had to be nixed.

“And the first verse, I’m the only one that got it, and I’ll never play it,” said Shaq. “He went off, and I damn near had a tear in my eye cause I had to press that button and I was like, ‘Umm Big,’ and he’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah, for the kids, for the kids. My bad, Diesel,’ and then he did the verse that you heard on the thing [“Still Can’t Stop The Reign”]…yeah, I got it, but I’m not going to play it.”