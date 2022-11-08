Shea Serrano’s Reggaeton Comedy Series ‘Neon’ Greenlit By Netflix

Writer Shea Serrano is bringing a reggaeton-inspired scripted comedy to Netflix. Titled Neon, the series centers around a group of friends who relocate from a small town in Florida to the bright lights of Miami in hopes of making big in music. The eight-episode run will star Tyler Dean Flores, Emma Ferrerira, Jordan Mendoza, and Courtney Taylor,

Neon is currently in development and was co-created by Max Searle, showrunner of the hit FXX comedy Dave. Serrano and Searle and will also executive produce the series. This is Serrano’s second project in the works, as the release of his and Mike Schur’s Freevee comedy, Primo, is also on the horizon. The series will be housed under Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, with Scott Manson and James Shin overseeing. Kyle Vinuya will step on board as another co-executive producer, with cast member Mendoza also joining on as a consulting producer.

Serrano, the first Mexican-American to be a three-time New York Times bestselling author, is currently a staff writer at The Ringer, where he co-hosts the platform’s No Skips podcast. He is known for penning the popular books The Rap Year Book, Basketball (And Other Things) and Movies (And Other Things).