Sherri Shepherd To Become Permanent Host Of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

Sherri Shepherd is in the process of becoming the permanent host of The Wendy Williams Show as the namesake host continues her absence due to health concerns. Variety reported Williams will not make her return this season to the nationally syndicated talk show.

“We’ll deal with the fall when we get there, but she’s not returning this season,” a source revealed to the entertainment news outlet.

Wendy Williams attends her being honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 17, 2019 in Hollywood, Calif. David Livingston/Getty Images

If Williams does not return next season, Shepherd’s own show would fill the gap according to the report. A deal is currently being negotiated, however, no contracts have been signed. According to Deadline, the show would almost certainly be renamed.

Since Williams’s extended hiatus starting in October 2021, a number of celebrities have stepped up as rotating guest hosts. Leah Remini, Michael Rapaport, Whitney Cummings, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Kym Whitley, Finesse Mitchell, Devyn Simone, Julissa Bermudez, and Variety‘s chief correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister have all hosted Season 14 of the hit series. VIBE’s former fashion and beauty advertising director/editor, Bevy Smith, and Terrence J also joined the rotation in February.

According to Variety‘s source, Williams is “incredibly grateful for all of the guest hosts who have held down the fort.”

Debmar-Mercury, the television syndication company responsible for the popular series declined to comment to Variety on Wiliams’s possible permanent exit or Shepherd’s possible new gig. Since the current 13th season began, Williams has not hosted an episode.