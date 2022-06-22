Sherri Shepherd’s Daytime Talkshow Set For Summer Premiere

Sherri Shepherd attends the Top Gun: Maverick New York Screening at AMC Magic Johnson Harlem on May 23, 2022 in New York City.

Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talk show set has an official premiere date. According to Deadline, Sherri will take over television screens starting late this summer on September 12 and will fill the time slot once occupied by The Wendy Williams Show.

“September 12th can’t get here fast enough,” expressed Shepherd. “Hosting my own talk show is a dream come true and I’m so excited to take viewers on this joyous journey. My new show will be something truly fun and fresh, a daily hour of entertainment escapism with plenty of laughter, fun and flirtiness as I give my take on pop culture. And I’m so glad to have such an awesome senior production team helping to make this magic a reality.”

Wendy Williams (L) officially unveils her Madame Tussauds wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York on May 10, 2021 in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds New York

As Williams remained sidelined from her self-titled show throughout its final season, Shepherd filled in as a guest host on occasion. She was named the official replacement in February. Since Williams’s extended hiatus since October 2021, a number of celebrities have stepped up as rotating guest hosts including Leah Remini, Michael Rapaport, Whitney Cummings, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Kym Whitley, Terrence J, and more.

The final episode of The Wendy Williams Show aired on June 17th and featured a video tribute to the host.

“We were protecting the business, while we waited for her. And at some point, we had to say, ‘We have a business to run and she’s not here.’ It was a hard call,” explained Mort Marcus, co-president of Debmar-Mercury.

Per Deadline, Sherri has clearances now at more than 97% of the U.S. and will appear before a live audience from New York’s Chelsea Studio. David Perler (The Wendy Williams Show) executive produces and serves as showrunner. Shepherd and her producing partner Jawn Murray also executive produce, with Suzanne Bass, Joelle Dawson and Fernita Wynn serving as co-executive producers.