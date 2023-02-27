Sheryl Lee Ralph Originally Wanted The Principal Role In ‘Abbott Elementary’

Ahead of the 2023 SAG Awards held on Sunday night (Feb. 26), Abbott Elementary’s Emmy-winning star Sheryl Lee Ralph opened up about anther role that she initially wanted to play on the hit show.

“When I mentioned to Quinta [Brunson], ‘Give me a shot at the principal,’ she said, ‘Absolutely not,'” she revealed to Entertainment Tonight when discussing her initial conversation with the show’s creator. “‘We need a queen for Barbara Howard, and you are that queen,'” Ralph recalled.

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

“And I’m so glad that she stood up for Barbara Howard the way that she did, because she’s really given me the gift of a lifetime. I know blessings, and that is one,” she added when discussing the successful show.

Abbott’s tone-deaf principal, Ava Coleman, is played by actress Janelle James who won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a comedy series at the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards on Saturday (Feb. 25).

Janelle James and Quinta Brunson speak onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

At this year’s SAG Awards, Abbott Elementary earned Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series and a nod for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, in which Brunson lost to Jean Smart of Hacks.

The last comedy sitcom to score a SAG award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble was ABC’s Modern Family in 2013. Ahead of Abott Elementary‘s paramount win, the 66-year-old star projected the show’s feat.

“I think it’s absolutely time, and I think that Abbott Elementary is the show to do it,” she declared.

Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams and William Stanford Davis accept the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series award for Abbott Elementary” onstage at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

