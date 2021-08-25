Showtime Green-Lights ‘The Wood’ Television Pilot

The 1999 coming-of-age comedy starring Omar Epps as Mike, Taye Diggs as Roland, and Richard T. Jones as Slim—three teenage boys and best friends growing up in Inglewood, Calif. or “The Wood” as the trio affectionately called their hood—will soon be hitting the small screen. According to Deadline, Showtime has green-lit a comedy pilot order for a television series based on the feature film.

Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), who was raised in Inglewood and co-wrote and directed the original movie, will also direct the pilot and executive produce with fellow The Chi alum Justin Hillian, who will serve as the scriptwriter. Famuyiwa and Hillian will also work with David Gale and Van Toffler as executive producers. The studio is Paramount Television Studios.

According to the news site, “The Wood is an honest look at friendship and dating from the perspective of three young Black males born and raised in the gentrifying L.A. suburb of Inglewood, fondly referred to by locals as the City Of Champions. The trio’s struggles to balance fatherhood, ambition and loyalty force them to question if they are growing apart … or closer together. With a knowing nod back to the characters of the 1999 film on which it is based, this romantic comedy showcases the humor and heart of young Black men and women trying to navigate life, love and likes on the ’Gram.”

It appears the series will deviate from the film in a few notable ways, but changes are often necessary and to be expected with any adaptation.

In the meantime, go back in time and watch the trailer for the 1999 film, The Wood. We bet you $1 you can’t not laugh at young Mike’s (Sean Nelson) dance moves.