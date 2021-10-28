Roddy Ricch, Swae Lee, Ella Mai And More Set To Star In Upcoming Film, ‘Sneaks’

According to Deadline, the feature “centers on a pair of misplaced sneakers that end up lost in New York City and must find a way to get back to their ‘sole mates.’ With the help of a charming oxford (Mai), an elegant stiletto (Gray), and a gifted young athlete (Lee), they must band together to thwart the evil Collector (Fishburne) and the mysterious Forger (Ricch).”

Paul will be playing himself as the host of a Met Gala-like event for avid sneakerheads. The legendary Bobbito Garcia will serve as the film’s cultural advisor.

On the film, the esteemed Fishburne stated, “Our film will illuminate and pay homage to the forever growing and popular sneaker culture that continues to inspire and be inspired by musicians, athletes and artists alike and I’m thrilled by the cast and crew who have decided to join us on the journey.”

Mustard chimed in, expressing, “I really see the music in this film as a crucial part of the storytelling. As the first family animated feature film to be steeped in sneaker culture, – I am honored to draw from my expertise as a producer and artist, and my love of sneakers, to create moments that really connect. The added bonus is that this is a film that I’ll be able to enjoy with my family and kids.”

The release date for Sneaks has yet to be announced.