Anthony Mackie, Chlöe, And Martin Lawrence To Star In Animated Film, ‘Sneaks’

Anthony Mackie, Chlöe, and Martin Lawrence have joined the stacked ensemble cast of the upcoming animated film, Sneaks. Previously announced cast members include Ella Mai, Roddy Ricch, Swae Lee, Macy Gray, Kiana Ledé, Quavo, Sam Jay, Keith David, Coi Leray, and Laurence Fishburne.

In Rob Edwards’ directorial debut, viewers will follow Ty, a nurtured, designer sneaker, whose sister gets stolen by a shady collector (Fishburne), leading him to New York City to find and rescue her. With the help of a charming oxford (Mai), an elegant stiletto (Gray), a gifted young athlete (Lee), and more, Ty finds new footwear friends and a “sole-mate.”

Mustard will serve as the film’s executive music producer and Bobbito Garcia serves as its cultural advisor.

Fishburne—who also serves as executive producer—shared in a statement, “Our film will illuminate and pay homage to the forever growing and popular sneaker culture that continues to inspire and be inspired by musicians, athletes and artists alike and I’m thrilled by the cast and crew who have decided to join us on the journey.”

Mustard chimed in to state, “I really see the music in this film as a crucial part of the storytelling. As the first family animated feature film to be steeped in sneaker culture, I am honored to draw from my expertise as a producer and artist, and my love of sneakers, to create moments that really connect. The added bonus is that this is a film that I’ll be able to enjoy with my family and kids.”

Sneaks is slated for completion in 2024.