Snoop Dogg Joins 2022 MTV Movie And TV Awards Performers As DJ Snoopadelic

Snoop Dogg is set to perform during the 2022 MTV Movie And TV Awards under another name. The West Coast legend will take the stage as DJ Snoopadelic and show off his deejaying skills.

As a man of many talents, the chart-topping rapper has remained busy this year. It is only May yet Snoop Dogg has acquired Death Row Records, trademarked a hot dog brand, became a playable character in Call of Duty, performed at the Super Bowl, became the host of a new show So Dumb It’s Criminal, hosted a comedy special during the Netflix Is A Joke Comedy Festival, and more.

Actress Vanessa Hudgens is set to host the award show, which will be immediately followed by the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, a special showcasing over-the-top, funny, and drama-filled moments from reality shows. It will be hosted by Tayshia Adams.

Executive producers for both MTV Movie & TV Awards and the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED are MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut, Vanessa WhiteWolf, as well as Den Of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production and Lisa Lauricella serves as the Music Talent Executive for both events.

The 2022 MTV Movie And TV Awards are set to air live on Sunday, June 5, starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Both shows will simulcast across BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, and VH1 and will also air internationally on MTV in over 170 countries.