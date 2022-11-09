Snoop Dogg Biopic On The Way Via Universal Pictures

Snoop Dogg is getting his own biopic detailing his rise to stardom.

Universal Pictures announced that it would be spearheading the West Coast legend’s life story with direction from Menace II Society’s Allen Hughes, Variety reports. Per outlet, the film will include the 51-year-old’s extensive discography and serve as the first production from his newly introduced Death Row Pictures effort.

“I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind,” Snoop stated in a press release. “It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni.”

Universal Film Entertainment Group Chairman Donna Langley also stated: “Snoop Dogg’s life and legacy makes him one of the most exciting and influential icons in popular culture. We met with Snoop shortly after he acquired Death Row Records and had the opportunity to hear his story in his own words. We are humbled to be able to create the lasting document of this singular artist.”

Snoop Dogg’s life story will soon hit the big screen. Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic.

Snoop, born Calvin Broadus Jr., has been able to remain relevant in entertainment for nearly 30 years. Not only is the “Gin and Juice” icon a well-respected artist and media personality, he is also a serious entrepreneur. The “Dogg Father” first broke into the Hip-Hop scene in 1992 as a featured act on Dr. Dre’s debut solo album, The Chronic, and it’s first single “Deep Cover.”

With 19 studio albums and even more creative musical projects to date, the Long Beach, Calif. native has sold more than 35 million albums worldwide — earning him 17 Grammy nominations and an Emmy award for his appearance in the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show this year.

The father and grandfather of three, has continued to tap into different industries creating multiple streams of income for him and his family. Ahead of singing a deal with WME, Snoop entered the NFT market, launched his Snoop Dogg Clothing store, made strides in the culinary industry with Broadus Foods and unveiled his YouTube children’s show, Doggyland.

As of now, an official release date nor title has been announced for Snoop Dogg’s forthcoming biopic.