Snoop Dogg And Jamie Foxx Are Vampire Hunters In New ‘Day Shift’ Trailer

Snoop Dogg and Jamie Foxx have teamed up to protect the world from vampires in the new film Day Shift. Set to premiere on August 12, the Netflix movie also stars Dave Franco, Meagan Good, Karla Souza, and more.

Foxx’s character, Bud, is a father seemingly working a blue-collar job to provide for his eight-year-old child. He fronts as a pool cleaner, however, as his real income is from hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.

The film is the directorial debut for JJ Perry, who has worked as a second unit director and stunt coordinator in films like Fast & Furious 9, The Fate of the Furious, Bloodshot, and the John Wick franchise. Day Shift is executive produced by Jamie Foxx and Datari Turner, as well as Peter Baxter.

Snoop Dogg as Big John and Jamie Foxx as Bud in Day Shift. Parrish Lewis/Netflix © 2022.

Chad Stahelski and Jason Spitz for 87Eleven Entertainment, Shaun Redick, and Yvette Yates Redick for Impossible Dream Entertainment are producers of the movie.

“Day Shift is a pulse-pounding thrill ride with action, danger, and grounded comedy mixed with a deep mythology, the key ingredients for the absolute best time you can have watching a movie. We couldn’t be more excited about producing this at Netflix with Jamie Foxx starring,” expressed Redick.

Stahelski added, “I’ve known and worked with JJ for a long time. His unique vision of Day Shift makes it such a great first directorial project for him.”

Watch the trailer for Day Shift starring Snoop Dogg and Jamie Foxx above.