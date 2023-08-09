Snoop Dogg Wants Moneybagg Yo To Make Movies, Offers Advice

Snoop Dogg is a legend in two games: Hip-Hop and the film industry. The 51-year-old recently stated that he wants to see Moneybagg Yo step into acting as well, and shared his blueprint for success in doing so.

The Doggfather was joined by the “Time Today” rapper on his web show GGN on Tuesday (Aug. 8) and gave him his flowers for the fanbase he has, believing it can help him pivot into movies. “I feel like you more than just a rap star,” the Long Beach, Calif., rapper said. “And the people showing you that by the way they show up for your concerts.”

The Memphis rapper asked for advice on how to balance both crafts, and Snoop countered by saying they can be blended. “You make your record the soundtrack to your movie,” he said. “Like you say, everything you write about is sh*t you went through, going through or you seen. Picture that being a motherf**king movie. If Moneybagg Yo had a movie to all his music right now, what would that look like? Not a video – a movie.”

“When you do your record, you do your record like, ‘OK, this record is strictly for this movie,'” Snoop Dogg added. “‘I’ma shoot videos out of this sh*t, but I’m making a motherf**king movie, so you ni**as can understand who I am.’” Check out the conversation above.

Moneybagg Yo has been active musically this year, releasing “Mind My Business” with Yo Gotti on Friday (Aug. 3). He shared his latest album, Hard To Love, back in June which featured Future, Lil Durk, Glorilla, Fridayy, and more.

As for Snoop, he is gearing up for his forthcoming album Missionary which will be released in collaboration with Dr. Dre to celebrate 30 years of his classic album Doggystyle. In the interim, he linked up with DJ Drama for the Gangsta Grillz mixtape I Still Got It back in October 2022. Check out I Still Got It below.