Watch Trailer For Snoop Dogg New Series ‘So Dumb It’s Criminal’

Snoop Dogg may be one of the music industry’s busiest talents with active ventures across many lanes. One of his newest projects is a new Peacock Original series So Dumb It’s Criminal. Set to be fully released on April 20th, the eight-episode series is executive produced by Snoop himself as well as Jeff Clanagan and Candice Wilson Cherry.

“I’ll be showing you some dumb people doing some dumb things that landed them in trouble,” explained the Long Beach rapper in the trailer.

An official press release describes So Dumb It’s Criminal as follows:

“Hosted by Snoop Dogg, the series invites some of today’s comedy-greats to roast the world’s dumbest criminals using a compilation of crime clips and surveillance videos. From botched robberies and car chases to failed getaway attempts and even some schemes that are so ridiculous that they border on unbelievable, each 30-minute episode will prove that the worst criminals make for the best jokes.”

Alongside the “Gin and Juice” rapper, comedians will also add their hilarious takes on the real-life videos. Affion Crockett, Deray Davis, Deon Cole, Jay Pharoah, Jim Jeffries, Lewis Belt, Moshe Kasher, Ron Funches, Russell Peters, and Loni Love, make appearances on the satirical show. Additionally, Tacarra Williams will also appear as a series regular.

Watch the trailer for So Dumb It’s Criminal hosted by Snoop Dogg below.