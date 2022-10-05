Snoop Dogg’s ‘The Underdoggs’ Adds Mike Epps, Tika Sumpter, George Lopez

Snoop Dogg’s upcoming sports comedy, The Underdoggs, has added Tika Sumpter, Mike Epps, George Lopez, and Andrew Schulz to its cast.

Described as “The Bad News Bears set in the world of Youth Football,” The Underdoggs centers around Jaycen “2J’s” Jenning (played by Snoop), a former NFL star who agrees to coach a youth football team in lieu of prison time, as a way to restart his career, Deadline reports.

The Charles Stone-directed film also includes child actors Jonigan Booth, Adan James Carrillo, Kylah Davila, Caleb Dixon, Alexander Michael Gordon, and Shamori Washington.

Sumpter celebrated the news of her new role with a touching Instagram post. “Reunited and it feels so good @snoopdogg!!,” she wrote. “Last time we were on screen together you were performing in Llanview on [‘One Life To Live’]. We back, love you! #theunderdoggs.” Additionally, Schultz will appear in the upcoming remake of White Men Can’t Jump. Kenya Barris, The Underdoggs‘ producer, will direct the remake that’ll star Jack Harlow, Sinqua Walls, Vince Staples, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, and more.

In the meantime, Snoop is working on a collaborative project with Dr. Dre called Missionary. Though the 50-year-old mentioned the album would be out in November, he also hinted he’s working on something special for the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Doggystyle, set to arrive soon.

Production is currently underway and The Underdoggs is expected to hit theaters on Oct. 20, 2023.