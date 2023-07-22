Snoop Dogg Voices Solidarity With WGA And SAG-AFTRA Members In Hollywood Strike

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - MAY 09: Snoop Dogg attends NBC's "American Song Contest" grand final live premiere and red carpet at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 09, 2022 in Universal City, California.

The ongoing Hollywood strikes have prompted a number of celebrities to speak out in solidarity with members of the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild, the latest being Snoop Dogg.

The rap star, who has a lengthy film and television resume himself, recently appeared at an event hosted by the Milken Institute. Snoop lashed out about the disparity between streaming numbers and the earnings that are received by content creators, arguing that there is a lack of transparency on the part of the streaming platforms.

“The streaming gotta get their sh*t together because I don’t understand how the f**k you get paid off of that sh*t,” the 52-year-old reportedly said. “I mean, can someone explain to me how you can get a billion streams and not get a million dollars? That sh*t don’t make sense to me.”

Snoop Dogg attends the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton on May 03, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Jerod Harris/Getty Images

He continued to address the issue, pointing out the inconsistency in regard to physical copies sold when compared to streaming. “If you sold a million copies, that means 999, $9 million, you get this percentage, that’s what it is. So if I sell how many streams, how much money do I get? It’s not being translated and it’s not working for the artist right now.”

The Death Row Records owner also noted that he and his peers in the music industry could take a page out of WGA and SAG-AFTRA’s decision to pull their services in an attempt to ensure they’re properly compensated.

“We need to figure that out the same way the writers are figuring it out—the writers are striking because [of] streaming, they can’t get paid,” he said. “Because when it’s on the [streaming] platform, it’s not like in the box office.”

A view of stickers that read “SAG-AFTRA ON STRIKE!” asSAG-AFTRA members and supporters protest as the SAG-AFTRA Actors Union Strike continues on Day 6 in front of Amazon/HBO at 450 33rd Street on July 18, 2023 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Snoop added, “In the box office, if it does all these numbers you make it up, ‘Oh, it did this many, here’s another check.’ But on streaming, you got 300,000 hours that somebody watched your movie, where’s the money?”

Members of the WGA began their strike on May 2, while SAG-AFTRA joined the strike on July 14.