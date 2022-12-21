‘Snowfall’ Sets Premiere Date For Sixth And Final Season

The final season of Snowfall has an official premiere date.

According to TV Line, the crime drama will close the story of Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) beginning on Feb. 22 at 10 p.m. All episodes of the crime drama’s 10-episode farewell run will also stream the next day on Hulu.

The entertainment outlet reported the sixth installment begins in October 1986 as “civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family.”

The synopsis details “Franklin (played by Damson Idris) is desperate, forced to rob his Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis) and Uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph) after being wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson). Meanwhile, Louie has taken over Franklin’s role as Teddy’s sole buyer, undercutting her nephew and creating a competing empire in the process.”

Damson Idris attends the Grand Opening of Mercedes-Benz Classic Center at Mercedes-Benz Classic Center on August 12, 2022 in Long Beach, California. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The acclaimed television series was officially renewed for its sixth season in April 2022.

“FX first partnered with legendary writer-director John Singleton and the rest of the creative team six years ago to pursue their vision for an ambitious, powerful drama about the explosion of the crack epidemic of the early 80s,” expressed Nick Grad, President of Original Programming at FX at the time.

“I couldn’t imagine telling this story anywhere but at FX,” added Idris. “I’m incredibly proud of the history we have all made. Especially the impact ‘Snowfall’ has had on the culture. Very rarely does a TV show get to the sixth season mark and saying goodbye to ‘Franklin Saint’ will be heartbreaking. But the family and relationships I’ve made on this journey will last a lifetime. I know John Singleton is looking down smiling proud.“

John Singleton and Damson Idris arrive to the premiere Of FX’s “Snowfall” Season 2 at Regal Cinemas L.A. LIVE Stadium 14 on July 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Snowfall‘s fifth season introduced After The Snow, a podcast hosted by Freeway Rick Ross and Dave Mays. The series is based on the past life of crime lived by Ross. The 62-year-old has become a widely-respected prison reform activist, author, public speaker, and entrepreneur.

Check out the podcast below.