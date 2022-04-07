‘Snowfall’ To End With Sixth Season: “I Know John Singleton Is Looking Down Smiling Proud”

Fans of Snowfall, the hit series starring Damson Idris, can now look forward to a final season. The crime drama has been renewed for a sixth and final installment at FX according to Variety. Created by John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron, the series is set in 1980s Los Angeles during the crack-cocaine epidemic. It is inspired by the eventful life of Freeway Rick Ross, who offered commentary on the latest season in the form of a podcast with Dave Mays.

“FX first partnered with legendary writer-director John Singleton and the rest of the creative team six years ago to pursue their vision for an ambitious, powerful drama about the explosion of the crack epidemic of the early 80s,” expressed Nick Grad, President of Original Programming at FX.

He continued, “Today, as the fifth season of Snowfall reaches new heights of acclaim and viewership, there is no question that this series has become an FX classic drama. We are thrilled to order a sixth season that will enable Dave Andron, Walter Mosley, and the rest of the producers to bring ‘Snowfall’ to a climactic finale showcasing the brilliance of everyone involved, from the stellar cast led by Damson Idris to the writers, directors, artists, and crew.”

SNOWFALL, from left: Damson Idris, Taylor Polidore, Lions’, (Season 5, ep. 503, aired March 2, 2022). Ray Mickshaw / ©FX / Courtesy Everett Collection

The current season finds lead character Franklin Saint, played by Idris, and his family as they’ve become rich. However, the basketball star Len Bias’ cocaine-related death sends lawmakers and the Los Angeles Police Department after them.

“I couldn’t imagine telling this story anywhere but at FX,” said Idris. “I’m incredibly proud of the history we have all made. Especially the impact ‘Snowfall’ has had on the culture. Very rarely does a TV show get to the sixth season mark and saying goodbye to ‘Franklin Saint’ will be heartbreaking. But the family and relationships I’ve made on this journey will last a lifetime. I know John Singleton is looking down smiling proud.“

Snowfall also stars Carter Hudson, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Isaiah John, Angela Lewis, Amin Joseph, Michael Hyatt, Kevin Caroll, and Alon Aboutboul. Watch the trailer for season five below.