‘Snowfall’ Season 5 Set To Premiere In February 2022

On the first day of winter, fans of the hit FX drama learned the arrival date for the next season of Snowfall. Season 5 of the John Singleton co-created show is slated for release on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The fourth season was the network’s most-watched series of 2021.

Eric Schrier, President of FX Entertainment, said in a statement, “Snowfall is enjoying a justly deserved burst of success with Season 4, and we’re excited to follow it up with another explosive season early next year.”

The premise of the upcoming season is described as such: “The streets of South Central Los Angeles never have been so dangerous as the Saint family navigates the police, the warring gangs and the CIA. Amidst all of this, the biggest threat the family faces is one another as they try not to let greed, resentment and ego tear them all apart.”

The series, which takes place during the summer of 1986, follows Franklin Saint (played by Damson Idris) and his family who are excessively wealthy and within reach of obtaining their wildest dreams when their foundation begins to crumble. The unexpected and fatal cocaine overdose of real-life basketball star Len Bias amid the cocaine epidemic threatens both Democrat and Republican lawmakers. And authorities are taking on hostile forms of confrontation through militarization prompting politicians to create a new task force: CRASH (Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums) units. All resulting in TV viewing pleasure at its finest.

The trailer for Season 5 has yet to be released, but Seasons 1–4 are now streaming on Hulu.