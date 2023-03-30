‘Snowfall’ Spinoff In The Works Starring Gail Bean

While Snowfall is nearing its series finale on FX, the story of a gritty Los Angeles is set to be continued. According to Deadline, a spinoff of the crime drama is in the works with a new lead character. The outlet reported Gail Bean is set to reprise her role as Wanda in the pending series.

On the show, Wanda found herself struggling with a crack addiction and ending up homeless. Through her story, she gets clean after a hospital stay and continues to work to stay sober while working odd jobs to stay on her feet.

As of now, there is no confirmation of any other characters from the original also appearing in the spinoff.

Gail Bean and Damson Idris attend FX’s “Snowfall” Season 5 Premiere at Grandmaster Recorders on February 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Snowfall, in its sixth and final season, tells the story of Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) a young drug kingpin in 1980s Los Angeles during the height of the crack epidemic.

In the spinoff series, the story continues, set in 1990s Los Angeles as South Central transitions out of the crack era into the gangster rap era, according to the outlet. Wanda’s character would be the bridge between Snowfall and the new perspective, with other central characters to be introduced.

Returning executive producers would be Snowfall co-creator and showrunner Dave Andron, Trevor Engelson, Michael London, and Tommy Schlamme. Malcolm Spellman will serve as executive producer and writer of the pilot. The original series’ co-creators John Singleton (posthumously) and Eric Amadio, as well as its producer Evan Silverberg, are also expected to receive credit.