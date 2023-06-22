‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Swings Over $500M Globally

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse banked over $500 million at the global box office, Variety reports.

Sony’s animated feature has pulled in $290.4 million in North America, with $215.9 million in international waters. Both box offices combine for a payday of $506.3 million globally. With those numbers, the beloved sequel now sits at 2023’s third highest-grossing domestic release.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is close behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at the box office, with $572 million and $345 million, respectively.

The film has maintained its momentum since it’s debut, snagging $120 million in its opening weekend. According to Variety, the film was 2023’s second-biggest opening weekend — sitting behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s $146 million.

Issa Rae, Halo, 2Chainz and Metro Boomin attend the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Atlanta Screening at Regal Atlantic Station on June 01, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Griffin/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Releasing

As for a Spider-Man title, Across the Spider-Verse was the third-biggest opening weekend ever. For comparison, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which introduced mainstream moviegoers to Miles Morales, debuted at $35 million in 2018.

David A. Gross, a Franchise Entertainment Research movie consultant, discussed the Spider-Verse’s growing popularity. “This is an exceptionally good opening for an animation follow-up sequel,” Gross said. “Spider-Verse took a well-liked superhero, gave the storytelling an original visual style and voice, and created a unique experience.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hit theaters on Friday (June 2) and featured a star-studded cast. The all-star roster included Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk, Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara aka Spider-Man 2099, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Brian Tyree Henry as Miles’ dad Jefferson Davis, Luna Lauren Velez as Miles’ mom Rio Morales, Jorma Taccone as Vulture, and Jason Schwartzman as Spot.

Sony has already announced the third installment of the successful franchise, slated for March 29, 2024.