‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Snags $120.5M In Debut Weekend

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has spun out a record-breaking debut weekend, earning $120.5 million. According to Variety, the film snagged 2023’s second-biggest opening weekend — lagging behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s $146 million.

As for a Spider-Man title, Across the Spider-Verse was the third-biggest opening weekend ever. For comparison, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which introduced mainstream moviegoers to Miles Morales, debuted at $35 million in 2018.

David A. Gross, a Franchise Entertainment Research movie consultant, spoke about Across the Spider-Verse’s growing popularity. “This is an exceptionally good opening for an animation follow-up sequel,” Gross said. “Spider-Verse took a well-liked superhero, gave the storytelling an original visual style and voice, and created a unique experience.”

Spider-Verse’s success arrives on the heels of recent news that Miles’ could be receiving a live-action film. Variety reports Sony producer Amy Pascal spoke about Miles’ future at the film’s premiere in May 2023. When asked if fans could expect to see the character leap into a live-action movie, Pascal confirmed it is possible.

“You’ll see all of it,” she said. “It’s all happening.” Producer Avi Arad added another tease: Spider-Woman fans would most likely see a film centered on her “sooner than you expect.” “I cannot tell you yet, but it’s coming,” he continued.

Across the Spider-Verse’s Hailee Steinfeld, who stars as Gwen Stacy, spoke about the forthcoming movie seemingly focused on her character. “This is like my dream job; sign me up over and over again,” Steinfeld expressed. “I got to be comfortable! And it’s a dream to be in a space that feels so comfortable but also creative and free and just exciting to be a part of.”