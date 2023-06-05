Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Snags $120.5M In Debut Weekend

The movie is only second to Illumination's 'Super Mario Bros. Movie,' which debuted with $140 million.

Miles Morales eating a beef patty.
YouTube Screenshot.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has spun out a record-breaking debut weekend, earning $120.5 million. According to Variety, the film snagged 2023’s second-biggest opening weekend — lagging behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s $146 million. 

As for a Spider-Man title, Across the Spider-Verse was the third-biggest opening weekend ever. For comparison, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which introduced mainstream moviegoers to Miles Morales, debuted at $35 million in 2018.

David A. Gross, a Franchise Entertainment Research movie consultant, spoke about Across the Spider-Verse’s growing popularity. “This is an exceptionally good opening for an animation follow-up sequel,” Gross said. “Spider-Verse took a well-liked superhero, gave the storytelling an original visual style and voice, and created a unique experience.”

Miles Morales spider-man swinging through air.
Related Story

'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' Producers Tease Live Action Film

Spider-Verse’s success arrives on the heels of recent news that Miles’ could be receiving a live-action filmVariety reports Sony producer Amy Pascal spoke about Miles’ future at the film’s premiere in May 2023. When asked if fans could expect to see the character leap into a live-action movie, Pascal confirmed it is possible. 

“You’ll see all of it,” she said. “It’s all happening.” Producer Avi Arad added another tease: Spider-Woman fans would most likely see a film centered on her “sooner than you expect.” “I cannot tell you yet, but it’s coming,” he continued.

Across the Spider-Verse’s Hailee Steinfeld, who stars as Gwen Stacy, spoke about the forthcoming movie seemingly focused on her character. “This is like my dream job; sign me up over and over again,” Steinfeld expressed. “I got to be comfortable! And it’s a dream to be in a space that feels so comfortable but also creative and free and just exciting to be a part of.”

Icon Link Plus Icon

Vibe is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad