‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Producers Tease Live Action Film

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse producers are teasing Miles Morales’ debut in a live-action film. According to Variety, Sony producer Amy Pascal spoke about Miles’ future at the film’s premiere on Tuesday (May 30). When asked if fans could expect to see the character leap into a live-action movie, Pascal confirmed that it is a possibility.

“You’ll see all of it,” she told the outlet. “It’s all happening.” And the slate of Spider-people movies didn’t stop there. The outlet also reports that the producers teased an impending Spider-Woman animated feature and the highly anticipated Spider-Man 4.

In addition, producer Avi Arad teased that fans of Spider-Woman would most likely see a film centered on her “sooner than you expect.” “I cannot tell you yet, but it’s coming,” he added.

Hailee Steinfeld, who stars as Gwen Stacy in Across the Spider-Verse, spoke about the forthcoming flick seemingly focused on her character. “This is like my dream job, sign me up over and over again,” she said about doing voice work. “I got to be comfortable! And it’s a dream to be in a space that feels so comfortable but also creative and free and just exciting to be a part of.”

As for Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man 4, featuring Zendaya and Tom Holland, the movie is currently in development. However, the movie is temporarily paused due to the writer’s strike.

“Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are,” she said. “We’re in the process, but the writer’s strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters, and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.” Tom Rothman, CEO of Sony Pictures, also discussed the inevitable SM4 but was more elusive about the film’s premise. “If I told you, I’d have to kill you,” he said with a laugh.

But, right now, the world is waiting for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which along with the star-studded soundtrack, is set to hit theaters on Friday (June 2). Sony has already announced the third installment of the successful franchise, slated for March 29, 2024.

Across the Spider-Verse features an ensemble cast of actors, including Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk, Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara aka Spider-Man 2099, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Brian Tyree Henry as Miles’ dad Jefferson Davis, Luna Lauren Velez as Miles’ mom Rio Morales, Jorma Taccone as Vulture, and Jason Schwartzman as Spot.