A$AP Rocky, Coi Leray, And More Set For ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Soundtrack



Metro Boomin has revealed the artists set to appear on the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack. On Tuesday (May 30), the Grammy award-winning producer took to Instagram to reveal all the names featured on his executive-produced score.

Referencing Stan Lee’s quote regarding anybody being able to wear the Spider-Man mask, Metro uploaded pictures depicting each artist as a Spider-version of themselves. Additionally, he revealed that A$AP Rocky, Coi Leray, J.I.D, Swae Lee, Offset, 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Nas, 2 Chainz, Toian, Future, and Roisee, among others, would join the star-studded soundtrack.

The news arrives a week after Boomin was announced to spearhead the soundtrack and release the LP’s first single. “New @spiderversemovie Hyundai commercial dropped today featuring “Link Up” feat @dontoliver. Soundtrack dropping June 2 featuring all original songs inspired by the film. #Metroverse ?️”

“METRO BOOMIN PRESENTS SPIDER-MAN™: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE SOUNDTRACK FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE MOTION PICTURE ?️??️?” he typed in a follow-up IG post. “June 2 I’m excited to share this album with the world!! ??️?️???? Drop some ?️?️?️?️ if you ready!!!!!”

As for the movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse features an ensemble cast of actors. The cast includes Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman, Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara aka Spider-Man 2099, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Brian Tyree Henry as Miles’ dad Jefferson Davis, Luna Lauren Velez as Miles’ mom Rio Morales, Jorma Taccone as Vulture, and Jason Schwartzman as Spot.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, along with the stacked soundtrack, is set for theatrical release on June 2, 2023.

Sony has already announced the third installment of the successful franchise, slated for March 29, 2024.