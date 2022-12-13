‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Swings In With Emotional New Trailer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has debuted a new official trailer. On Tuesday morning (Dec. 13), Sony uploaded a new sneak peek into the next installment in the Spider-Verse franchise, striking an emotional chord in the process.

Rio Morales, voiced by Lauren Vélez, kicks off the trailer with a riveting speech about Miles Morales growing up and wanting to be a hero for the world.

However, she urges him never to forget his family because the new people he meets along the way won’t look out for him like his blood family.

“Wherever you go from here, you have to promise to take care of that little boy for me,” Rio says to her son in the trailer. “Make sure he never forgets where he came from. And he never doubts that he’s loved. And he never lets anyone tell him that he doesn’t belong there.”

Spider-Woman and Spider-Man 2099. YouTube Screenshot

The almost three-minute trailer is the first true glimpse into what the sequel has in store for the Brooklyn web-slinger. Miles reunites with Gwen Stacy, aka Spider-Gwen, played by Hailee Steinfeld, as the two take a trip through the multiverse where they find even more Spider heroes.

But things take a turn for the worse when he can’t see eye to eye with Spider-Man 2099, played by Oscar Isaac, and he must decide whether he belongs in the fight against The Spot or hang up his mask forever.

Across the Spider-Verse’s trailer also provides a first look at Spider-Woman, played by Issa Rae. For the second installment of the Spider-Verse franchise, Sony continues redesigning iconic Marvel characters, with Rae’s interpretation of Jessica Drew looking as Black and fiercer than ever. Issa’s version of the character is wearing a crimson red biker suit, headband, gold door knockers, and a moisturized afro.

In one scene, Spider-Woman can be seen attacking what appears to be the Vulture with her matching red motorcycle.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s ensemble cast includes Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman, Shameik Moore as Miles, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara aka Spider-Man 2099, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen, Brian Tyree Henry as Miles’ dad Jefferson Davis, Luna Lauren Velez as Miles’ mom Rio Morales, Jorma Taccone as Vulture, and Jason Schwartzman as Spot.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set for theatrical release on Jun. 2, 2023. Sony has already announced the third installment of the successful franchise which is slated for Mar. 29, 2024.

Watch the trailer above.