Miles Morales Returns In ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Trailer



Miles Morales is swinging back into action with Marvel and Sony Pictures’ latest Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer.

A new teaser debuted on Tuesday (April 4), introducing a slightly older Miles Morales (played by Shameik Moore) struggling to balance his duties as Brooklyn’s Spider-Man and his family life.

Miles and Gwen Stacy (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) join forces again in the animated sequel to save every Spider-hero from a new villain’s mysterious plan to eradicate the Spider-Verse.

“Anyone can wear the mask, but how you wear it, that’s what matters,” Morales said in the new teaser as he attempts to “change his destiny.”

The new trailer also references Marvel Studios and Sony’s live-action Spider-Men, showing a beginning montage featuring Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland’s costumes. Furthermore, the upcoming movie also references the broader scope of the multiverse, with Spider-Man 2099 and Peter B. Parker alluding to MCU’s Dr. Strange and Iron Man.

According to Variety, along with Moore and Steinfeld, Across the Spider-Verse’s cast includes Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, and Shea Whigham.

The film is co-directed by Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, and Joaquim Dos Santos. Sony’s animated Spider-Man is co-written by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, with Dave Callaham.

Across the Spider-Verse was delayed from April 2022 to June 2, 2023. The sequel is set to be released in two parts, with part 2, Beyond the Spider-Verse, scheduled for March 29, 2024.

Watch the trailer above.