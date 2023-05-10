Spike Lee To Be Honored At The Brooklyn Academy Of Music For Trailblazing Film Career

Iconic filmmaker and director Spike Lee will continue to receive his flowers on Wednesday night (May 10) at The Brooklyn Academy of Music’s 2023 Spring Gala.

The BAM will be honoring the Brooklynite for his alignment with the institute’s mission to make a “home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas.” Other honorees will include musician David Byrne and BAM Board of Trustee Claire Wood.

The event — which will include a celebratory cocktail reception, intimate dinner, and special performance from Grammy-award winning artist St. Vincent — will also see special guests WizKid, Woody McClain and more in attendance.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say, I would not have pursued a career in the arts if it were not for the work of Spike Lee. His films opened my eyes at a young age, to the fact that films can be layered and complicated works of art that could be both artistically excellent and accessible,” stated Gina Duncan, President of The Brooklyn Academy of Music.”

The more than 150-year-old multi-arts center located in Brooklyn, New York offers a space for lovers of theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more.

She added, “The gala is a wonderful opportunity for BAM to celebrate artists who have made an impact in their field and in Brooklyn. We are incredibly lucky to be an institution situated in culturally rich neighborhood. I am grateful to all the artists who make us a home for adventurous art, audiences, and ideas.”

Spike Lee poses with his honorary Cesar award at the 28th annual Les Cesars film awards February 22, 2003 in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Lee, who started his career in the early 1980’s, has become a powerhouse in the film space for creating culturally impactful films that deal with race, poverty, crime, political takes and more. Some of his most notable films include School Daze, Do The Right Thing, Mo’ Better Blues, Jungle Fever, Malcolm X, Crooklyn, Inside Man, Chi-Raq, BlacKkKlansman, Da 5 Bloods and so many others. He also produced Love & Basketball and a host of TV shows.

Throughout his illustrious career (in which he still finds time to attend Knicks games from court side), he has accumulated many awards and honors. Lee has garnered an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, a BAFTA Award, and two Peabody Awards amongst others.

Aside from his BAM honor that he’s to receive, Lee has also been honored with an Honorary BAFTA Award, an Honorary César in 2003, the Academy Honorary Award in 2019, and a Gala Tribute from the Film Society of Lincoln Center. He’s also received the prestigious Dorothy and Lillian Gish Prize.

The in-person event taking place at The Brooklyn Academy of Music tonight (May 10) will not be televised.

Congratulations Spike Lee and fellow honorees!