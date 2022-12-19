Wiz Khalifa, Pink Sweat$, Ledisi, And More Star In ‘Spinning Gold’

Founded in 1973 by the late Neil Bogart, Casablanca Records defined the sound of its time and launched the careers of legendary acts including Parliament, Donna Summer, Gladys Knight, Bill Withers, and more.

With Casablanca Records being regarded as the most successful independent record company of all time, its story is being told in the upcoming film, Spinning Gold.

Helmed by Bogart’s sons, Timothy Scott Bogart—who wrote and directed the film—and Evan “Kidd” Bogart—who served as co-executive producer—Spinning Gold stars Wiz Khalifa as George Clinton, Jason Derulo as Ronald Isley of The Isley Brothers, Pink Sweat$ as Bill Withers, Tayla Parx as Donna Summer, Ledisi as Gladys Knight, Chris Redd as Frankie Crocker, Jay Pharoah as Cecil Holmes, and Jeremy Jordan as Neil Bogart.

Courtesy of Hero Entertainment

Courtesy of Hero Entertainment

In the trailer, Jordan narrates, “We knew what Casablanca could be. We were $7 million in debt […] We were waging an all-out war against all the majors, all at once.” At one point, he even teased that Motown put out a hit on Casablanca. The film will showcase the making of hits like Knight’s “Midnight Train To Georgia” and Summer’s “Last Dance.”

The official synopsis notes, “Along with a ragtag team of young music lovers, Neil and Casablanca Records would rewrite history and change the music industry forever. Their mix of creative insanity, a total belief in each other and the music they were creating, shaped our culture and ultimately defined a generation. In a story so unbelievable that it can only be true, comes the motion picture event of the musical journey of Neil Bogart and how his Casablanca Records created the greatest soundtrack of our lives.”

Watch the official trailer for Spinning Gold below. The film will debut on March 31, 2023.