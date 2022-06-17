Netflix Announces ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Competition Series And $4.56 Million Cash Prize

If watching 456 people from mostly troubled backgrounds compete to the death in childhood games for a chance at a slice of an equivalent of $38 million—unknowingly for the entertainment of the wealthy—piqued your interest, then you’re in luck. Netflix has announced a new competition series based on the record-breaking Korean drama Squid Game. 456 real-life competitors will play against each other for a chance at a portion of a cash prize totaling $4.56 million.

Billed as having the largest cast and lump sum cash prize in reality television history, Squid Game: The Challenge will feature players enduring the games featured on the fictional series as well as new editions.

“Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment,” expressed Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, in a press release. “Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end.

Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Jung Ho-yeon Squid Game S1, Episode 4 Noh Juhan/Netflix

The 10-episode competition series is a co-production between Studio Lambert (The Circle) and The Garden (24 Hours in A&E), part of ITV Studios, and will be filmed in the UK. Squid Game: The Challenge has launched its global search for hopeful players on .

Squid Game: The Challenge‘s announcement comes as the original series reveals its officially confirmation for season two. Standing as Netflix’s most popular series of all time, with over 1.65 billion view hours in the first 28 days after its September 2021 premiere, the creators and executives have teased the second installment as in the works. On Sunday (June 12), Hwang Dong-hyuk director, writer, and executive producer of Squid Game formally made the announcement.

Squid Game S1 Noh Juhan/Netflix

“It took 12 years to bring the first season of to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever,” he explained in a statement. “As the writer, director, and producer of ‘Squid Game,’ a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show.”

He continued to detail what fans can expect in the second season.

“And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with Ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round.”