‘Squid Game’ Creator Confirms Season 2 Is In The Works

After a landmark debut, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirms he’s plotting on its second season. The thriller series broke Netflix records after being issued by the streaming giant in September. Now, fans of the survival drama have another season of murderous games to look forward to after binge-watching the first installment. Dong-hyuk revealed his intent to continue the series during an interview with the Associated Press.

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season,” he said. “So I almost feel like you leave us no choice! But I will say there will indeed be a second season.”

He continued: “Gi-Hun will come back, and he will do something for the world.”

Squid Game S1 – BTS Noh Juhan/Netflix

Seong Gi-Hun, the lead character in Squid Game played by Lee Jung-jae, competed against 455 other individuals, all in dire circumstances hoping to win the 45.6 billion won prize money.

Squid Game‘s official synopsis reads as follows:

“A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children’s game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?”

The series, filmed in Korean was dubbed in 30 different languages and reached No. 1 in 90 countries on Netflix within a month of its release. Dong-hyuk conceptualized the series in 2008 and began writing the project that same year, finishing the script in 2009, although it was not issued until this year. He told The Hollywood Reporter that he was undecided on a second season of Squid Game.

“And you’re right, the pressure on me is huge now, with such a big audience waiting for a season two. Because of all that pressure, I haven’t decided yet whether or not I should do another season,” he remarked.

Luckily for fans, the show must go on.

Watch the full interview with Associated Press below.