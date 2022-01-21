‘Squid Game’ Season Two Officially Coming To Netflix

Squid Game season two is official. The Korean series which captivated a wide audience on Netflix will return for a second installment and possibly more. According to Variety, Netflix CEO Ted Serandos confirmed the news. “Absolutely,” Sarandos said to the possibility of a second season. “The Squid Game universe has just begun.”

Besides being the streaming platform’s biggest TV show ever, Squid Game holds many accolades, including three Golden Globe Awards. The series also made history at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards by becoming the first non-English-language series and first Korean series to score nominations for Actor In A Drama Series (Lee Jung-jae) and Actress In A Drama Series (Jung Ho-yeon), among other categories.

In November 2020, the creator of Squid Game revealed he was working on a second season following the massive success. “There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season,” he said. “So I almost feel like you leave us no choice! But I will say there will indeed be a second season.”

He continued: “Gi-Hun will come back, and he will do something for the world.”

(L-R) Lee Jung-jae, HoYeon Jung, Hwang Dong-hyuk, and Park Hae Soo attend the “Squid Game” Guild Screening at NeueHouse Los Angeles on November 08, 2021 in Hollywood, California. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix

The official synopsis for Squid Game reads as follows:

“A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children’s game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?“

Watch the trailer for the first season of Squid Game below.