Starz Debuts Action-Packed Trailer For 50 Cent’s ‘BMF’ TV Series

Starz has unleashed the trailer for BMF, a new series documenting the rise and fall of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who ran one of the most notorious and influential crime syndicates in modern-day history.

The visual, which runs two minutes in length, captures the intensity of the brothers’ turbulent foray into Detroit’s underbelly during the ’80s and how Meech’s vision and Southwest T’s acumen helped navigate their rise to the top of the food chain.

“Nobody gave nobody sh*t in this country, T,” Meech tells his brother in the clip. “They didn’t give us our freedom, or the right to vote. We had to fight for that sh*t. That’s the same way as us fighting for independence in this game.”

That spirit of independence is palpable throughout the trailer, as it presents Meech and Southwest T as more than mere drug merchants, but young black men striving to become the masters of their own destiny.

Executive produced by 50 Cent, BMF (Black Mafia Family) stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory, Big Meech’s real-life son, as his father, actor/rapper Da’Vinchi, who plays “Southwest T,” as well as Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus, Eric Kofi Abrefa, Myles Truitt, and Steve Harris. Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight and Wood Harris have been cast in recurring roles, while La La Anthony, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Serayah are slated to make cameos in the series.

Produced under Fif’s G-Unit Film and Television umbrella in association with Lionsgate Television, BMF will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 26 on Starz.