STARZ Actors Lil Meech And Michael Rainey Jr. Trade Shots Online

Demetrius Lil Meech Flenory Jr. and Michael Rainey Jr. were caught in a seemingly online war of words on Saturday (February 11). 50 Cent sparked the spat by posting a now-deleted picture to Instagram showing Rainey love for his performance on Power Book II: Ghost.

“Michael Rainey Jr. on some sh*t, he said where you at Lil Meech? I like all of this sh*t, my young boys UP, Yo how my little homies, bigger than your BIG homie fool!”

Meech responded to Rainey’s flowers by sending shots to the actor who portrays “Lil Ghost.” “I’m Working On Being Immortal 50 Cent, these Guys still mortal… Let’s go to lunch later. I’ll give U some free game, Michael Rainey Jr,” he said in an Instagram post of his own. The Kentucky native then took the fight directly to his comment section, calling him out for having a “dead show” in BMF.

“[And] how [are] you working on being immortal but ya show dead? March 17, we gon show you how it’s done ok take notes.” Then, Flenory, 22, fired back, “We got 3 spin-off shows coming soon. It’s bout to be over for lil Power and lil Ghost.”

Rainey, known for portraying Tariq St. Patrick, then uploaded a post of his own, clowning Flenory’s acting resume, even calling STARZ’s BMF “mediocre.”

“Someone tell Lil Meech go get some more acting lessons before season 3 sh*t looking mediocre over there… 50 Cent you really got this kid thinking he can FW me ? I’m disappointed ?.”

Contrary to either of the men’s shots at each opposing show, STARZ has been over the moon with Power Book II: Ghost and BMF. According to Variety, the latter pulled in 4.1 million multiplatform viewers during its season 2 premiere on January 6, 2023.

Power Book II: Ghost is set to return with its season 3 premiere on March 17 and features returning actors Method Man, Mary J. Blige, Larenz Tate, and Woody McClain.