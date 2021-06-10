Watch The Official Trailer For Starz’s ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

STARZ has released the official trailer for its new crime drama series, Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Starring Patina Miller as Raquel “Raq” Thomas and Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark, the new Power spinoff series focuses on a 15-year-old Stark—Ghost and Tommy’s mentor, partner, and adversary (originally played by 50 Cent).

According to a provided press release, “the first season of Raising Kanan is an exploration of these betrayals, the secrets and lies that accompany them, and the ways in which they fester, metastasize, and ultimately erupt.” Omar Epps, Malcolm Mays, Lovie Simone, Quincy Brown, London Brown, Hailey Kilgore, and rapper Joey Bada$$ also have roles on the series.

Although it exists as the third book in the continuing Power universe, viewers do not need to be fans to enjoy the storytelling. Unlike the other spinoffs, Power Book III: Raising Kanan can stand alone as a coming-of-age story for a young man in the early 1990s Southside Jamaica, Queens streets.

Sascha Penn is the creator and showrunner for the series which is executive produced by Penn, as well as original “Power” creator Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. “Power Book III” is being produced through Penn’s production company, End of Episode, and through her overall deal with Lionsgate Television, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. End of Episode’s Chris Selak, Shana Stein, Danielle De Jesus, and Bart Wenrich also executive produce, and Lionsgate Television produces the series for Starz.

The series is slated to premiere globally on Sunday, July 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on STARZ and across all platforms. See the anticipated trailer below.