Here’s A First Look At Season 2 Of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Raising Kanan, the only prequel in the Power universe is returning for a second season. STARZ has issued a first look at the dramatic series, taking viewers into a gritty, New York City of the early ’90s. The anticipated season is set to return on August 14, 2022, with new episodes available weekly on Sundays at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming, and on-demand platform. Patina Miller returns as Raquel “Raq” Thomas and MeKai Curtis returns as young Kanan Stark.

Additional returning talent includes Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, and Shanley Caswell. Quincy Brown and Toby Sandeman return in recurring roles. Antonio Ortiz has been upped to a series regular role in the second season.

STARZ

The second season is described as follows:

“Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas has gained control over the city’s drug trade, but her son is slipping away. Kanan Stark returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business, and because of Detective Howard’s lingering secret, he’s even more uncertain of his past. Kanan searches for the truth while Raq boldly expands the business into hostile Mafia territory. Lou-Lou has other plans that revolve around his emerging record label, but Raq isn’t about to let his side hustle get in the way of her expansion. Although Marvin remains Raq’s loyal soldier, he struggles to earn Jukebox’s forgiveness and become the father she deserves. The ties that bind this family are becoming undone, but Raq will stop at nothing to hold them together.”

Sascha Penn returns as creator and showrunner and will continue executive producing alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Courtney A. Kemp. Watch the first teaser for Raising Kanan season two above.