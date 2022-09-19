Ne-Yo, Christina Milian Star In ‘Step Up’ Season 3 Trailer

STARZ has issued an official trailer for season three of the drama series Step Up. In a press release, the franchise is described as “a non-stop drama, scandalous romance, betrayals, and rivalries told through the intersection of the worlds of music and dance within a highly sought-after performance empire.”

Starring Ne-Yo as High Water founder and megastar Sage Odom, his character faces murder charges, financial ruin, and powerful political enemies. Christina Milian stars as Collette Jones, Odom’s business and romantic partner who struggles to maintain their image as she balances a nationwide tour, and stepping out of her role as the woman behind the empire while carrying a secret that threatens to ruin it all.

STARZ

Terrence Green, Kendra Willis, Keiynan Lonsdale, Carlito Olivero, Jade Chynoweth, and Rebbi Rosie play a collective of talented young artists that have been mentored to become top-selling rappers and dance superstars. Step Up also stars Faizon Love, Eric Graise, Terayle Hill, Enrique Murciano, and Tricia Helfer.

The series was created and executive produced by Holly Sorensen. Adam Shankman and Jennifer Gibgot, who served as producers on the original Step Up films, also executive produce this latest chapter of the franchise through their Offspring Entertainment banner.

Step Up premieres on October 16 at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming, and on-demand platforms, and internationally on the STARZPLAY premium streaming platform across all territories. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

Watch the trailer for Step Up season three above.