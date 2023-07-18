Steph Curry Talks ‘Underrated’ Film: “This Was A Way For Us To Inspire”



Stephen Curry is set to release his documentary, Underrated, on Friday (July 21), and he’s hoping his story from underdog to top dog can inspire the next generation.

Curry recently spoke to VIBE about the upcoming movie, detailing why now was the perfect time to release the story about his days at Davidson and thriving through adversary to become a 4-time NBA champion. He insisted that the movie was a way to motivate those in all facets of life, not just in the sports world.

“Working with my team at Unanimous, working with Apple, A24, Ryan Coogler, Peter Nicks, the entire team, we all kind of came together and knew that this was a way for us to inspire people, not just in sports, not just in basketball, but in life,” the NBA 3-point record holder expressed.

Apple/A24/Unanimous

“And we had an experience in terms of what made me a big part of what made me who I am today as an athlete, as a person, and those formative years that I had at Davidson and to kind of dive deep into that part of my story.”

As he continued, the Golden State Warriors star detailed how important it was to show fans his grind and “doing the work” throughout his journey. Curry, 35, also mentioned showing off his failures to add context to his seemingly miraculous basketball career, asserting that his sharp-shooting abilities didn’t manifest overnight.

“It was an interesting time knowing once I committed to doing the work and going and going back in time,” the businessman said. “We had the three-point record, we had the championship that happened and it all kind of came together at the right time in the sense of, again, diving into those experiences of going through the failures and coming into my own identity and finding out how to just stick to a process and believe in myself and have confidence that the results will follow.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Davidson Wildcats directs the offense against the Kansas Jayhawks during the Midwest Regional Final of the 2008 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament at Ford Field on March 30, 2008 in Detroit, Michigan. Kansas won 59-57. Shamus/Getty Image

“And then to have that kind of dichotomy of the beginning origin story and where we ended up. So definitely a special project. I’m super excited that, again, hopefully it inspires people in sports, outside of sports and life, and there’s something that anybody can kind of resonate with in there.”

Stephen Curry: Underrated is a first-hand look into Curry’s coming-of-age story, marking his rise from an overlooked, small-town college to “changing the game for good” as one of the NBA’s most influential champions ever. Curry’s documentary highlights his struggles with being an underweight athlete and how he, and his coaches and family, worked with him to succeed against all odds “through hard work and belief.” The film also shows no. 30 finally getting his degree from Davidson, staying true to the promise he once made to his mother.

Underrated is directed by Peter Nicks, with Nicks, Ryan Coogler (Proximity Media), Erick Peyton (Curry’s Unanimous Media), Sean Havey, Ben Cotner, and Marissa Torres Ericson all serving as producers. Apple T+ and A24 will also distribute the film.

Stephen Curry: Underrated is set to hit Apple TV+ on Friday (July 21).