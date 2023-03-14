Stephanie Mills Stars In ‘Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story’

Lifetime has issued the trailer for the upcoming film Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story starring Stephanie Mills. Executive produced by T.D. Jakes, Derrick Williams, and Shaun Robinson, the silver-screen drama also stars Erica Campbell, Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, Ella Boudreaux, and Keeya King.

Pride continues the sinful series established by Lifetime, which includes the previously released films centering on Lust, Envy, Wrath, and Greed, which according to a press release, attracted close to 7 million total viewers in 2022.

The Seven Deadly Sins movie anthology is inspired by novels from author Victoria Christopher Murray, who is a consulting producer on Pride.

Stephanie Mills performs onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 2, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence

The official synopsis describes the film as telling the story of reality TV star Birdie Moore, who is played by Mills, as her carefully constructed world begins to fall apart as family secrets are exposed. Described as based on a true story, Birdie Moore must let go of her pride to redeem her legacy.

Birdie’s pride also blinds her from her thieving son Gabe Moore (Miles) and her misguided granddaughter Ella Boudreaux (King), who is “just a lost twenty-something trying to build up her life after some missteps.”

In full, the movie questions, “Will Birdie finally be able to see and admit the truth, or face the consequences of her pride?”

In 2021, Derrick Williams spoke on directing the movie anthology Envy.

“When looking at this, it’s a provocative subject matter that is happening every day,” he said in a 2021 interview. “People are dealing with envy. We thought that this is a deadly sin that we could also help people with because T.D. Jake’s brand is also about helping people deal with everyday things and how these things could apply to your everyday life.”

Watch the trailer for Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story above.